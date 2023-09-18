Duality Advisers LP Makes New $793,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.