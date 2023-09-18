Duality Advisers LP Makes New $837,000 Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 7.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,497,000 after buying an additional 292,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after buying an additional 8,410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Up 0.3 %

Avista stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

