Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

