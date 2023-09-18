Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.