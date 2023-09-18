Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.04 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

