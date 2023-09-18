Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.6 %

PZZA opened at $76.87 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

