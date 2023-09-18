Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

