Duality Advisers LP Purchases 5,344 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,447,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.92. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -25.67%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

