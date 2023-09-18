Duality Advisers LP Purchases 5,471 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $527,949. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

