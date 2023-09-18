Duality Advisers LP Purchases 58 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,168.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,242.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,354.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.