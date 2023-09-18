Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.75 to $23.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

