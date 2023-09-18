Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 18,746 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.3 %

W stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,423,015.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,287.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock worth $6,643,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

