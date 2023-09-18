Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

IRTC stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $156.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.30.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

