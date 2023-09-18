Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

