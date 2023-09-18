Duality Advisers LP Sells 12,515 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $106.84 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

