Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,507 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of MillerKnoll worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 24.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.