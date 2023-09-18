Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,723 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -348.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

