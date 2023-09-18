Duality Advisers LP Sells 19,145 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 149.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $39.64 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

