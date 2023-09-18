Duality Advisers LP Sells 25,979 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,979 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 620,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,097,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Progyny Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock worth $122,897,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

