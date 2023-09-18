Duality Advisers LP Sells 41,402 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 133,340.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after buying an additional 1,758,762 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,896,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,694 shares of company stock worth $5,687,746. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

