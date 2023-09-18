Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,209 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $102.66 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.