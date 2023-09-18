Duality Advisers LP Sells 795 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIOD

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $77.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.