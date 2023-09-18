Duality Advisers LP Sells 9,607 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

