Duality Advisers LP Takes $665,000 Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $10.81 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -47.24%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

