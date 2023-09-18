Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

