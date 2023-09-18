Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acushnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Acushnet

Acushnet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $56.60 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.