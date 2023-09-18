Duality Advisers LP Trims Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,885. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.0 %

MEDP stock opened at $279.98 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

