Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $214.61 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.