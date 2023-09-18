Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Edap Tms Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.87 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $253.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDAP

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.