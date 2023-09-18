EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,825,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.5 %

EME opened at $212.86 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $4,196,296. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

