Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 250,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:VSGX opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

