Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $389.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

