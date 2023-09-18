Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,026 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $14,384,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,051,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,843,000 after acquiring an additional 132,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

NYSE TEL opened at $126.68 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

