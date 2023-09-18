Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 128.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 3.0 %

ATKR opened at $147.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

