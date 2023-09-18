Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $115.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

