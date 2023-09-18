Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Globant Stock Down 1.3 %

Globant stock opened at $200.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.32. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $218.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.