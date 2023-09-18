Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,413 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

