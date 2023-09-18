Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,695 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after buying an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.