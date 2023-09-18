Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,335 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,264,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,573,000 after buying an additional 820,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

