Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 890 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hershey by 26.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,308,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.11.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $212.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.89. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $206.69 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

