Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $227,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Paychex by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 33,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

