Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 614,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,615,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162,684 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,306 shares of company stock valued at $135,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO opened at $13.30 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos



Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

