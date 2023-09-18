Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $266,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,995,000 after purchasing an additional 72,476 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $124.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments



Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

