Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,475,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $236.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

