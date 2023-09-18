Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,211,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

