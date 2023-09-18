Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

