Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE STZ opened at $260.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -142.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

