Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $55.92 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

