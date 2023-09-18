Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after purchasing an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $93.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.