Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 277,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.54 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

